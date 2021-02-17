TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 132,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $25,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

