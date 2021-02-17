Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,922. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

