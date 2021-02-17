Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $131.20. 66,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

