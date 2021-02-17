Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 614 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,766,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 35,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,723. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

