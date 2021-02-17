Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,469. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

