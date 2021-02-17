Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.84 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,041 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 7.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $29,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 172,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,856,802 shares of company stock worth $130,013,896.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

