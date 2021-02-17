Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,623,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4,234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

NYSE SQ traded down $13.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.57. 211,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

