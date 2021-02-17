TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.