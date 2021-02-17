TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

