TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading 25.7% Higher

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) traded up 25.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.13. 2,094,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,491% from the average session volume of 131,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Get TDH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of TDH worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.