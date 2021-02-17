TD Securities Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $91.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $86.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 116,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,524. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

