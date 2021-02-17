TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,991,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Shares of RE opened at $240.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

