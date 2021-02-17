TCF National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,684,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

