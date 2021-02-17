TCF National Bank Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.