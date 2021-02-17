TCF National Bank Has $1.28 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $501.64 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.