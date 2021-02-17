TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period.

VOX stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

