TCF National Bank Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 325,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

