Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Up 5%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 2,005,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,396,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

