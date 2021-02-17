Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 9.2%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.38. 627,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 193,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.98.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.