Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRGP opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

