Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $31,418.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.09 or 0.00845317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046110 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.80 or 0.04975071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

