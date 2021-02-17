TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

