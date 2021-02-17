Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 392.78 Average PT from Analysts

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

SYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) alerts:

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Synthomer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.