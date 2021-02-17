Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.45). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synlogic.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.20.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

