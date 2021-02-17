Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Insider Ronald Prague Sells 4,830 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNCR remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,305. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

