Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $188.00

Shares of Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46), but opened at GBX 197 ($2.57). Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at GBX 195.62 ($2.56), with a volume of 2,171,096 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of £371.32 million and a P/E ratio of -37.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.77.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

