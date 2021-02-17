Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 0.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.45 and last traded at $92.45. 1,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.