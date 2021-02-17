Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $106,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

