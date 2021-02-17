Swiss National Bank Sells 26,500 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,463,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

