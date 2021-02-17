Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Simon Property Group worth $103,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

