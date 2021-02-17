Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $155,760 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $4,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 154,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

