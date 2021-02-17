Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 9,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,302. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.