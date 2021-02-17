sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.50 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.89 or 0.00844868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.78 or 0.04931548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043913 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

