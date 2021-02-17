Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.7% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 188.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 267.2% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 169.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 350.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.