SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.