Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $1.95. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5,046,036 shares traded.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

