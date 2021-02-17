Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $1.95. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5,046,036 shares traded.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 7.01.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.