SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.20.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.