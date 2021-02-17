SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXC. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.