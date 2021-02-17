Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cardinal Health worth $119,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

