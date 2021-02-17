Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of MongoDB worth $143,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $408.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

