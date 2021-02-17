Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $123,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

PODD opened at $282.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 641.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

