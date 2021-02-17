Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $147,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

