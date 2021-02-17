Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Hologic worth $126,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

