Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. Raymond James raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.