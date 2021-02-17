Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.