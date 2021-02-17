Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,463% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average of $184.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

