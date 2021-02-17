Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 4,179 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

