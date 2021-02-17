STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 49.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STE stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

