Status Market Capitalization Tops $350.55 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $350.55 million and $72.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.