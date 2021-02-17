State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 16,907 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

NYSE HUBS opened at $527.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $529.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.