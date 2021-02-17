State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

