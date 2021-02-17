State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

